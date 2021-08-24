 Skip to main content
Lucy The Elephant to undergo major restoration
Lucy The Elephant to undergo major restoration

Lucy the Elephant, pictured on July 20, 2020.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

MARGATE — A $1.4 million restoration effort is set to begin next month for the iconic tourist attraction Lucy The Elephant, Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee said Tuesday.

On Sept. 20, Lucy’s restoration architect, Margaret Westfield of Westfield Architects and Preservation Consultants, along with metallurgist, Scott Kreilick of Kreilick Conservators, will begin replacing her metal skin. 

A weatherproof scaffolding will be placed around Lucy where she will be out of sight to visitors for approximately nine months.

Officials said Tuesday that more than 50% of Lucy's skin has deteriorated beyond repair but have determined that replacing the skin would be more cost effective than trying to remove it.

“This is an enormous financial undertaking” Helfant said in a statement. “We are so fortunate to have been awarded a grant from the Preserve NJ Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust."

Additional funds have been applied for from the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures grant program and the balance of funding will be raised by donations to the non-profit and fund raising campaigns, Helfant said.

The last day to tour Lucy will be Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The target date to re-open the landmark is Memorial Day weekend of next year.

Lucy’s Gift Shop will remain open during this project with access through the historic train station door on Atlantic Avenue, Helfant said.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

