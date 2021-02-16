Lucy the Elephant gets no bites for overnight Valentine's stay

MARGATE — Although many love Lucy the Elephant, no one booked a reservation to sleep inside her on Valentine’s Day, despite the promise of dinner, Champagne and candy.

In January, the Save Lucy Committee partnered with Airbnb to offer an overnight stay for two on Feb. 14 for $6,500. Five thousand of that would have gone to the committee for preservation and restoration efforts for the famous elephant.

“We knew it was a high-priced offer and had a good chance of not selling,” said Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee. “But since it didn't cost the nonprofit anything to offer, and we did get some strong media attention again, it was a win-win for Lucy.”

While the stay was priced at $6,500, taxes and fees through Airbnb added an additional $1,500 to the booking price.

“It brought it up to $8,000, and that hindered our ability to sell it,” Helfant said. “To me, that’s silly money. I don’t think the $6,500 scared people away. I think the $8,000 did.”

While the stay was a fundraising effort, he said it did bring a lot of attention to Lucy, even garnering some donations through the elephant’s website.