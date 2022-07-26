 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucy the Elephant featured in new board game

Enterprise

Lucy the Elephant, shown in July 2020, is due to undergo $1.4 million in renovations this offseason.

 Edward

Lea, Staff

Photographer

MARGATE CITY — Lucy the Elephant can now be purchased, should anyone on their quest to acquire roadside attractions make a reasonable offer.

America's oldest roadside attraction is one of many featured in Zillionaires: Road Trip USA, a new family board game from Big Potato Games.

The new auction board game has players bid, bluff and buy 49 iconic roadside attractions in the U.S. The company says it's the ultimate cross-country road trip—without filling up a gas tank.

The players' objective is to buy four-straight attractions while averting a bidding war, according to the game's page on the company's website.

The easy-to-learn, family style game incorporates elements of Sequence and Monopoly and is fit for anyone 8 years of age and older. It can be played with as few as two players, the website says.

