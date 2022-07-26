Lucy the Elephant featured in new board game

MARGATE CITY — Lucy the Elephant can now be purchased, should anyone on their quest to acquire roadside attractions make a reasonable offer.
America's oldest roadside attraction is one of many featured in Zillionaires: Road Trip USA, a new family board game from Big Potato Games.
The new auction board game has players bid, bluff and buy 49 iconic roadside attractions in the U.S. The company says it's the ultimate cross-country road trip—without filling up a gas tank.
The players' objective is to buy four-straight attractions while averting a bidding war, according to the game's page on the company's website.
The easy-to-learn, family style game incorporates elements of Sequence and Monopoly and is fit for anyone 8 years of age and older. It can be played with as few as two players, the website says.
