Lucy boosters plan 'shower' for landmark as renovations wind down

MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant has been hidden behind plastic-wrapped scaffolding for more than a year as she undergoes exterior renovations, but that work will soon be coming to an end, Lucy's boosters said Thursday.

But first, the century-plus-old landmark needs a shower.

“Lucy is now in month 13 of what was supposed to be an eight-month project and close to $1 million over budget,” said Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, “but this hasn’t deterred us from forging ahead to bring this mammoth project to its successful completion."

Helfant cited a number of reasons for delays, including more damaged wood sheathing than had been originally estimated, weather, a frozen sprinkler pipe that caused flooding inside the elephant and supply chain issues.

Before the scaffolding is dismantled, the Fire Department will give Lucy "an elephant-sized shower," so any potential leaks in her new skin can be repaired, Helfant said in a news release. The exact date of Lucy’s “shower” will be announced soon.

Dismantling the scaffolding will take about two weeks to complete, after which a grand unveiling ceremony is planned either in November or December, Helfant said.

The project was originally estimated to cost $1.4 million. The Save Lucy Committee received grants from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund and the Save America’s Treasures grant program totaling $1.2 million. To help cover the rest, the nonprofit has launched a capital fundraising campaign called Lucy’s Life Preservers. Any donor who contributes $1,000 will have their name inscribed on a bronze plaque to be permanently displayed at the site, a Lucy's Life Preserver gold-plated pin and lifetime membership to the Friends of Lucy.

Space is still available on the plaque, and the campaign will end Dec. 31, Helfant said. For more information, email info@lucytheelephant.org or call 609-823-6473, ext. 5.

Tours are still being conducted of Lucy's interior. Lucy is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through the end of October. In November and December, the site will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.