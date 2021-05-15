Lucky Snake arcade opening looks to begin new era for Showboat, Atlantic City

Tom Nicson, 50, of Philadelphia, came to the opening with his sons Tommy and Billy. He said the arcade is a step in the right direction as Atlantic City's casino allure begins to fade due to nearby competition.

"So far, so good," Nicson said as his sons played a "Lord of the Rings"-themed pinball machine. "They need to do something with casinos in every state around New Jersey. It's not the destination spot it used to be for gambling, so it's good that they're branching out and have some more family-friendly activities."

Michael Farmer thinks venues like the Lucky Snake can be crucial to keeping the city's youth out of trouble.

"It's a little pricey, but it's worth it," said Farmer, a 38-year-old city resident who was there with his wife, sons and nephew. "It's better than them hanging out in the streets and stuff like that. I'd rather bring them here to enjoy themselves."

Kiosks to purchase a card with game credits are at the front of the arcade. Games typically fall between 10 and 20 credits, with 10 credits translating to a dollar.