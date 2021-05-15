Lucky Snake arcade opening looks to begin new era for Showboat, Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Entertainment offerings in the city today are a lot different than when Fred Gould was a kid.
The 37-year-old Ventnor resident recalled a time when TropWorld Resort, now Tropicana Atlantic City, housed the Tivoli Pier amusement park, and the Ocean One Mall, now Playground Pier, had a large arcade.
With Saturday's grand opening of the Lucky Snake arcade and sports bar in Showboat Atlantic City Hotel, the resort may soon resemble the place from his childhood.
"I remember going up here all the time," Gould said, "Now, it's getting back to that again, so that'd be cool."
Gould, with his fiancee Michel and children Chase and Bryn, was one of a few hundred who made up the early crowd of the grand opening. Doors officially opened at 11 a.m., but a few dozen people could be seen playing games just before that.
Not long after 11, however, families quickly packed in.
The arcade aspect of the project features mainstays like "Time Crisis," "House of the Dead" and various pinball machines. One section was reserved for vintage games like "Frogger." Claw machines are scattered throughout.
Modern offerings include a number of virtual reality games and a shooter based on the popular Xbox franchise "Halo." There was also a black light mini golf course and a smaller room with gaming computers for the esports crowd.
Tom Nicson, 50, of Philadelphia, came to the opening with his sons Tommy and Billy. He said the arcade is a step in the right direction as Atlantic City's casino allure begins to fade due to nearby competition.
"So far, so good," Nicson said as his sons played a "Lord of the Rings"-themed pinball machine. "They need to do something with casinos in every state around New Jersey. It's not the destination spot it used to be for gambling, so it's good that they're branching out and have some more family-friendly activities."
Michael Farmer thinks venues like the Lucky Snake can be crucial to keeping the city's youth out of trouble.
"It's a little pricey, but it's worth it," said Farmer, a 38-year-old city resident who was there with his wife, sons and nephew. "It's better than them hanging out in the streets and stuff like that. I'd rather bring them here to enjoy themselves."
Kiosks to purchase a card with game credits are at the front of the arcade. Games typically fall between 10 and 20 credits, with 10 credits translating to a dollar.
On one side of the arcade’s main entrance, closest to the Boardwalk, is a sports bar put together in the foyer that previously led up to the former House of Blues. It's operated by the adjacent Ace Restaurant. Projectors line the walls of mock buildings with live sports. A full-size boxing ring, which will be used by fighters of various disciplines, is also on display on this side.
To the right of the main entrance is a more casual bar experience with dimmer lighting, smaller tables and couch seating. This side features a stage and dance floor.
Just before the arcade entrance is a the central Spirit Bar, essentially creating a dividing line between the two bar atmospheres; and behind the bar is the arcade’s prize center.
Later in the afternoon, the ring and stage were put to use by fighters and a band, respectively. People donning costumes of Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man also roamed the arcade floor.
According to Brandon Dixon, president of Tower Investments, which owns the Showboat, the entertainment approach for the Lucky Snake could mimic that of a variety show.
"The thought process is to make it very random," Dixon said. "You'll see someone walk through with a boa constrictor snake around their neck; you might see somebody on the floor doing face painting. So it's just a lot of randomness.
"(Tower CEO) Bart Blatstein is all about the wow factor in the entertainment, and he recognized that you have to appeal to everyone. So while one kid might not enjoy having their face painted, another kid might enjoy taking photos with a snake. There may be a country band playing in the Spirit Bar, but then there may be a jazz band playing on the arcade floor."
Also in the works for Showboat are an indoor water park, outdoor concert hall and beer hall. Dixon said that although the hotel only makes up about 10% of Tower holdings, the company spends 90% of its time in the city.
"We feel very confident," Dixon said about making Atlantic City a major tourist attraction again. "We're definitely gonna give it all that we have."
