'Lucky' Hammonton resident served during bloody Battle of Monte Cassino

The Allies were advancing toward Rome to break through and capture the city from the Axis powers. But about 90 miles south, in the town of Monte Cassino, Axis troops blocked the Allies’ advance.

There were four attacks over the course of five months to attempt to break through.

The first three failed.

“Sometimes, during the night, we had to fire all night long,” Cappuccio said. “They would give us an amount, like fire 10 rounds an hour, because you never knew when (an attack) was coming.”

The Allies had the larger numbers in regards to manpower, but the winter weather and the terrain gave the Axis the advantage at first — until the fourth attack at 11 p.m. on May 11, 1944.

It ended with an Allied victory on the afternoon of May 12.

But it was not easy.

“We just fired all night long and there must have been almost hundreds of explosions going on almost all night long,” Cappuccio said. “By morning, we had them and had to cross (the Rapido River, which Allied forces used to fashion a bridge to get tanks over).”

Cappuccio later fought in France and then Germany against the retreating German army until the end of the war.