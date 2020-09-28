Lt. Gov. Oliver: 'I don't think the state's work is done,' in Atlantic City

“We are holding the line on governmental spending,” Oliver noted as one of the tangible accomplishments made under Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration in Atlantic City. “We are helping the leadership in (city) government understand what you prioritize in your budget, what is important and what is not important.”

The state can still help Atlantic City in securing financial resources and broaden local government’s reach in developing relationships toward achieving that goal, Oliver said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted the local and regional economy. Murphy ordered the closure of the city’s nine casino properties in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The ensuing job losses — the industry had been employing nearly 26,000 people before the closures — placed the Atlantic City-Hammonton metro area among the country’s highest unemployment rates.

Oliver acknowledged the economic hardship that decision caused, but also said it likely contributed to containing the “community spread,” in Atlantic City and the surrounding area.