Lt. Gov gets tour of Atlantic City's Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute

ATLANTIC CITY — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver toured the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation's newly finished Youth Jazz Institute on Tuesday, along with about 10 other people crucial to making the project a reality.
It was a way to thank those who had been "boots on the ground" to make the institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. a reality, said foundation president, founder and CEO Henrietta Shelton.
"When we had problems, they came in and helped with solutions," Shelton said of people who donated in-kind services like SOSH Architects' Tom Sykes and Keith Verland, and board member Jack Plackter, a real estate attorney with Fox Rothschild.
The building got a certificate of occupancy about a year ago, but it took several more months to finish the sound studio, buy instruments and add other details. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the building from being used until more recently, Shelton said.
She has plenty of interested students.
"Now I need teachers bad," Shelton said, adding they must be good at teaching beginners.
ATLANTIC CITY — Jazz emanated through the air in the 700 block of Indiana Avenue on Friday.
Volunteer teachers would be welcome, but the institute pays $25 per hour, she said. She particularly needs teachers in brass instruments, violin and piano. Teaching can be done in person or online, she said.
Students who come to the facility must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian and must wear masks.
The $200,000 project was mostly funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and a federal grant through the city, Shelton said. The building was donated to the group in 2016 by the Wells Fargo Foundation.
Shelton said the project's inclusion in a 2018 report to the governor by special counsel Jim Johnson was crucial to helping the foundation secure funding.
The institute is part of a larger effort to revitalize the entire neighborhood, called the Indiana Avenue project, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz has said.
There also are plans to renovate nearby Weekes Park at a cost of about $450,000, funded through grants.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday awarded a $2 millio…
The institute offers instrumental and voice lessons free to most students ages 6 to 16 (based on financial need) after school from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, according to its website.
It also offers digital music lessons on the basics of sound engineering and music production, including mixing, sampling and editing, for teens ages 16 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in its sound studio.
For more information on classes or volunteering, email chickenbonebeach@comcast.net, call 609-841-6897 or visit chickenbonebeach.org.
