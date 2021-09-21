Lt. Gov gets tour of Atlantic City's Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute

ATLANTIC CITY — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver toured the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation's newly finished Youth Jazz Institute on Tuesday, along with about 10 other people crucial to making the project a reality.

It was a way to thank those who had been "boots on the ground" to make the institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. a reality, said foundation president, founder and CEO Henrietta Shelton.

"When we had problems, they came in and helped with solutions," Shelton said of people who donated in-kind services like SOSH Architects' Tom Sykes and Keith Verland, and board member Jack Plackter, a real estate attorney with Fox Rothschild.

The building got a certificate of occupancy about a year ago, but it took several more months to finish the sound studio, buy instruments and add other details. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the building from being used until more recently, Shelton said.

She has plenty of interested students.

"Now I need teachers bad," Shelton said, adding they must be good at teaching beginners.

Volunteer teachers would be welcome, but the institute pays $25 per hour, she said. She particularly needs teachers in brass instruments, violin and piano. Teaching can be done in person or online, she said.