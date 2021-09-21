 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lt. Gov gets tour of Atlantic City's Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute
0 comments
featured

Lt. Gov gets tour of Atlantic City's Chicken Bone Beach Youth Jazz Institute

{{featured_button_text}}

Henrietta Shelton founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation talk about the Youth Jazz Institute BBQ in Atlantic City Friday July 23, 2021.

ATLANTIC CITY — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver toured the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation's newly finished Youth Jazz Institute on Tuesday, along with about 10 other people crucial to making the project a reality.

It was a way to thank those who had been "boots on the ground" to make the institute at 726 N. Indiana Ave. a reality, said foundation president, founder and CEO Henrietta Shelton.

"When we had problems, they came in and helped with solutions," Shelton said of people who donated in-kind services like SOSH Architects' Tom Sykes and Keith Verland, and board member Jack Plackter, a real estate attorney with Fox Rothschild. 

The building got a certificate of occupancy about a year ago, but it took several more months to finish the sound studio, buy instruments and add other details. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the building from being used until more recently, Shelton said.

She has plenty of interested students.

"Now I need teachers bad," Shelton said, adding they must be good at teaching beginners.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Volunteer teachers would be welcome, but the institute pays $25 per hour, she said. She particularly needs teachers in brass instruments, violin and piano. Teaching can be done in person or online, she said.

Students who come to the facility must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian and must wear masks.

The $200,000 project was mostly funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and a federal grant through the city, Shelton said. The building was donated to the group in 2016 by the Wells Fargo Foundation.

Shelton said the project's inclusion in a 2018 report to the governor by special counsel Jim Johnson was crucial to helping the foundation secure funding.

The institute is part of a larger effort to revitalize the entire neighborhood, called the Indiana Avenue project, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz has said.

There also are plans to renovate nearby Weekes Park at a cost of about $450,000, funded through grants. 

The institute offers instrumental and voice lessons free to most students ages 6 to 16 (based on financial need) after school from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, according to its website.

It also offers digital music lessons on the basics of sound engineering and music production, including mixing, sampling and editing, for teens ages 16 to 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in its sound studio.

For more information on classes or volunteering, email chickenbonebeach@comcast.net, call 609-841-6897 or visit chickenbonebeach.org.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News