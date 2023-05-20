EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Lower Township woman was struck by a pickup truck that then drove away Friday night, police said.
Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian about 8:30 p.m. at English Creek and Ocean Heights avenues. They found Jacklyn Reinhart, 24, lying in the middle of the road, police said Saturday in a news release.
The vehicle that struck Reinhart fled on Ocean Heights Avenue toward Hamilton Township without stopping, police said. The truck was black or dark colored with an elevated suspension, oversized wheels and tires, and tinted windows.
Reinhart was transported by township Emergency Medical Services to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with significant injuries, police said.
Traffic was diverted for about two hours while police investigated.
Anyone with additional information about the truck or its driver can call police at 609-926-4045.
