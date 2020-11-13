Lower Township water system flushing starts Monday

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Municipal Utilities Authority will conduct routine hydrant flushing beginning Monday.
The semiannual cleaning and flushing of the water distribution system will continue for 24 hours a day until Nov. 20.
Users may experience a temporary discoloration of water during the process.
The MUA encouraged residents to check their water for discoloration prior to doing laundry. The authority also suggested drawing a large bottle of water for cooking and drinking prior to the flushing date.
Any residents who are experiencing low pressure after the cleaning and flushing should check faucet screens for trapped particles.
For additional information, call 609-886-7146, ext 3.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.