Lower Township to switch to new emergency notification system

Lower Township is getting a new alert emergency notification system, according to Mayor Frank Sippel.
Lower will soon unveil the system Rave (smart911) by which residents can receive notifications from the township government, the Lower Township Police Department and the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority.
It will replace Nixle, the township’s current notification system.
Residents can register for the service by downloading the free smart911app on a cell phone or other mobile device via the app store, or at the www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=lowertownshippolice registration website.
Sippel urged residents to sign up for the new alert system. They can visit the Township Clerk’s Office at 2600 Bayshore Road or call (609) 886-2005 ext. 100 if they would like assistance from the township when registering.
Contact Chris Doyle
