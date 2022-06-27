 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Township swears in new police officer

Friends and officials gather around Simba Elam-Hampton as Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel administers the oath of office as a new police officer on Wednesday. His badge was pinned by his best friend James Grauel and his girlfriend, Georgia Papamarkos, held the Bible.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Mayor Frank Sippel administered the oath of office to patrol officer to Simba Elam-Hampton at a Township Council meeting.

Elam-Hampton graduated the 52nd Basic Course for Police Officers at the Cape May County Police Academy, scoring the second highest in overall physical fitness and sixth overall in his class out of 42 officers, according to township officials.

Born in Atlantic City, he attended the Lower Cape May Regional school district, and participated in track, football and basketball, according to details released by Lower Township.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

