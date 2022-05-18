Lower Township road to be resurfaced Friday night, Saturday morning

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Townbank Road will be resurfaced later this week, Cape May County officials said Wednesday.

The work, part of the county's 2021 maintenance-paving contract, is expected to take from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Boundaries for the project will be from Seashore Road west to Bayshore Road, with the resurfacing limited to the westbound lane and shoulder. Westbound traffic will be detoured either at Seashore Road or Shunpike Road, continuing south to Sandman Boulevard. It will then be directed west along Sandman Boulevard to Bayshore Road and then north to Townbank Road. The eastbound lane of Townbank will remain open to traffic while work is ongoing, the county said in a news release.

Middle Township to revisit ban on recreational weed shops MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Despite what kids often hear from their parents when pleading for somethin…

Parking restrictions along the north shoulder of Townbank Road will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Two-way traffic will resume and parking restrictions will be lifted Saturday after the paving is completed, the county said.

Local residents will still have access to their homes during the paving, and access for emergency services will be maintained, the county said. Drivers should avoid the work zone if possible and exercise caution driving through it.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.