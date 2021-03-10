Lower Township repairing sewer main collapse

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Fulling Mill Road is closed between Mowery and Franklin avenues because of a sewer main collapse, police said Wednesday.
Follow detours and use caution in the area, police said.
Repairs will start Thursday and be completed as soon as possible, police said. Residents on Fulling Mill between Mowery and Franklin will have access to their driveways.
— Vincent Jackson
