 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Township police seeking assistance in locating missing teen
0 comments

Lower Township police seeking assistance in locating missing teen

{{featured_button_text}}
Josefina Lopez.jpg

Josefina Lopez, 18, was last seen Oct. 25 in the area of her last known residence in Wildwood.

Lower Township police put out an alert Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old Wildwood woman who is deemed "at risk."

Josefina Lopez, described as 5-foot, 1-inch and 100-pound African American female, was last known to be wearing black jeans and a crop top T-shirt. She has tattoos on her right wrist of four hearts in a vertical line, and the name "Clarence" on her chest.

She was last seen Oct. 25 in the area of her last known residence in Wildwood. Possible destinations she could be is the Villas, Atlantic City, Baltimore or Philadelphia.

If seen, people are asked to call 911 or contact Lower Township police.

— John Russo

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News