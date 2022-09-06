Lower Township police seek missing man

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for Douglass M. Walsh, a missing man last seen nearly a month ago in Cape May Court House.
Police described Walsh as 54 and white, listing no other distinguishing features.
Anyone with information can call Cape May County dispatch at 609-886-2711.
— Press staff reports
