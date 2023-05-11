LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Jania A. Alex is Black, 5-foot-3, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen on Village Road in the Villas section of the township, where she is known to hang out. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white X on it, black leggings and white Adidas shoes. She may be in possession of a white and light blue book bag.
If seen, call police at 609-886-2711.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.