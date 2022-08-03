Lower Township police search for missing Villas teen

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a runaway teenage girl that left home on Monday night.
Gianna Spivey, 15, was last seen around 10:30 p.m., police said.
She is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She may have fled to Millville, police said.
Anyone with information about Spivey's location is urged to contact township police, at 609-886-2711.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Eric Conklin
