Lower Township police receives body cam grant
Lower Township police receives body cam grant

Body cameras

Pleasantville police Officer Joe Gamble wears a black body camera clipped to the middle of the front of his vest.

 Molly Bilinski

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township police department on Wednesday announced it will received more than $124,000 to purchased 61 new body cameras.

The grant was one of 487 that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced would be going toward departments statewide. Last Tuesday marked the first day of the new state directive requiring all officers on patrol to begin wearing body cameras, though some departments have yet to receive the technology.

"The use of body-worn cameras is great technology that provides transparency and builds trust in the community," township Mayor Frank Sippel said in the release.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

