Lower Township police receive grant for body cameras

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Police Department will receive more than $124,000 to purchase 61 new body cameras, the agency said Wednesday.
The grant was one of 487, totaling about $58 million, that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced would go toward law enforcement agencies statewide. Last Tuesday marked the first day of a new state directive requiring all officers on patrol to begin wearing body cameras, though some departments have yet to receive the technology.
"The use of body-worn cameras is great technology that provides transparency and builds trust in the community," Mayor Frank Sippel said in a news release.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
