 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Township police receive grant for body cameras
0 comments

Lower Township police receive grant for body cameras

{{featured_button_text}}
Body cameras

Pleasantville police Officer Joe Gamble wears a black body camera clipped to the middle of the front of his vest.

 Molly Bilinski

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Police Department will receive more than $124,000 to purchase 61 new body cameras, the agency said Wednesday.

The grant was one of 487, totaling about $58 million, that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced would go toward law enforcement agencies statewide. Last Tuesday marked the first day of a new state directive requiring all officers on patrol to begin wearing body cameras, though some departments have yet to receive the technology.

"The use of body-worn cameras is great technology that provides transparency and builds trust in the community," Mayor Frank Sippel said in a news release.

— Ahmad Austin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parachutist lands in the middle of a soccer match in Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News