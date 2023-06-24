LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police asked for the public's help Saturday to find a 69-year-old man who went missing Saturday.
Luis L. Diaz was last seen at 12:45 a.m. at Sun (Lake Laurie) Campground. He was at the 600-camp site area in the Erma section of the township, said Lower Township's Police Department via Facebook.
Diaz is 6'0" tall and approximately 161 pounds, police said. He has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.
Police asked anyone with information about Diaz's whereabouts to contact Cape May County Dispatch at 609-886-2711.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
