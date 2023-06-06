LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police on Monday released a list of the streets to be affected by Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon.
The 10th annual DeSatnick Real Estate Escape the Cape Triathlon, presented by Inspira Health, will take place around the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal.
From 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., residents living along the following roads can expect closures, detours and delays:
• Seashore Road south of the Cape May Canal
• The West Cape May bridge
• New England Road south of the canal
• Bayshore Road south of the canal
• Shunpike Road south of the canal
Additionally, Douglas Park will be closed.
If you live along the triathlon route, use caution and plan an alternate route, police said.
For residents living along Jonathan Hoffman Boulevard north of the canal/Ferry Road, expect heavy bike traffic along Sandman Boulevard/Route 9. If you need to leave your home during this time, the only way in or out will be via Shunpike Road, where police will assist you. The intersections at Seashore and Bayshore roads will be closed.
For residents living along New England Road, if you have to leave your home due to extreme circumstances, call police at 609-886-2711 to be safely escorted off the triathlon course.
For residents living along the bayfront, expect heavy bike traffic in front of your home (from Lincoln Boulevard to Emerson Avenue) from 8 to 10 a.m. and heavy runner traffic (from Emerson to Pinewood and Mallow to Springtime) from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. No parking will be allowed on Beach Drive or the race route. People are asked to park on adjacent side streets and to remove any trash cans from the street.
For residents living south of the canal between Bayshore and Seashore roads, Expect heavy bike traffic from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. If you need to leave your home, call police for an escort.
For more event information, visit
delmosports.com.
GALLERY from the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May
083021-pac-nws-escape
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athlete #78 Gregg Heimer riding his bike down Lincoln Blvd.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
Michele Tuttle runs down Beach Drive during Sunday’s Escape the Cape Triathlon. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, which she jumped off to start the triathlon, is in the background.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. (right) Grace Wallace of West Chester PA rings her bells for the riders and runners as they pass.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
Robert Byrne, from Broomall, Pennsylvania, roars as he finishes the race.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athete #853 Falon Doutrich in the final 50 yds to the finish line.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athlete #606 Katie Collins, from Philadelphia, closes in on the finish line.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. Athlete #309 Cortney Marengo, from Collegeville PA, arrives at the bike-run transition.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
On August 29 2021, in Cape May, the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon was held under cloudy but dry conditions. New York City resident Ezra Gonen, 12, pulls into the bike-run transition.
MATTHEW STRABUK, PHOTOS FOR THE PRESS
083021-pac-nws-escape
Jennifer Carpenter’s family, from left, Matthew, Reed, 9, and Peyton, 6, all from Lansdale, Pennsylvania, came to show their support for mom.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
2021 Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May
