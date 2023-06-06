LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police on Monday released a list of the streets to be affected by Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon.

The 10th annual DeSatnick Real Estate Escape the Cape Triathlon, presented by Inspira Health, will take place around the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal.

From 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., residents living along the following roads can expect closures, detours and delays:

• Jonathan Hoffman Road

• Seashore Road south of the Cape May Canal

• The West Cape May bridge

• New England Road south of the canal

• Bayshore Road south of the canal

Lower Township man caught with child porn, drugs A Lower Township man was arrested Friday after authorities searched his property and found m…

• Stimpson Lane

• Shunpike Road south of the canal

• Lincoln Boulevard

• Atlantic Avenue

• Emerson Avenue

• Beach Drive

• Channel Apartments

Additionally, Douglas Park will be closed.

5 local breweries to check out before the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival Beer lovers don’t have to wait for the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival this weekend to…

If you live along the triathlon route, use caution and plan an alternate route, police said.

For residents living along Jonathan Hoffman Boulevard north of the canal/Ferry Road, expect heavy bike traffic along Sandman Boulevard/Route 9. If you need to leave your home during this time, the only way in or out will be via Shunpike Road, where police will assist you. The intersections at Seashore and Bayshore roads will be closed.

For residents living along New England Road, if you have to leave your home due to extreme circumstances, call police at 609-886-2711 to be safely escorted off the triathlon course.

For residents living along the bayfront, expect heavy bike traffic in front of your home (from Lincoln Boulevard to Emerson Avenue) from 8 to 10 a.m. and heavy runner traffic (from Emerson to Pinewood and Mallow to Springtime) from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. No parking will be allowed on Beach Drive or the race route. People are asked to park on adjacent side streets and to remove any trash cans from the street.

For residents living south of the canal between Bayshore and Seashore roads, Expect heavy bike traffic from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. If you need to leave your home, call police for an escort.

For more event information, visit delmosports.com.

GALLERY from the Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 083021-pac-nws-escape 2021 Escape the Cape Triathlon in Cape May