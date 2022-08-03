Lower Township police find missing Villas teen

UPDATE: Lower Township police said Wednesday that Gianna has been safely located.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a runaway teenage girl who left home Monday night.
Gianna Spivey, 15, of the Villas section of the township, was last seen about 10:30 p.m., police said Tuesday.
She is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 170 pounds. She may have fled to Millville, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-886-2711.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.