 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Township police arrest Pennsylvania man seen with pellet gun, hatchet
0 comments

Lower Township police arrest Pennsylvania man seen with pellet gun, hatchet

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May County news

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of South Jersey under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.. The exception is Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties. It's possible a watch will go up for these counties later in the day for the overnight hours.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Higbee Beach after he was seen walking around with a gun and a hatchet in his waistband, police said Monday.

At 2:24 p.m., officers were called to the beach after reports came in of a suspicious man walking around with the aforementioned weapons, police said in a news release.

Officers arrested Nelson P. Delisa, 38, of Levittown, and recovered both the hatchet and the firearm, which was revealed to be a pellet gun, from the parking lot.

Delisa was charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession and distribution of hypodermic syringes.

He was released on a summons pending court.

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a hippo crush a watermelon whole

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News