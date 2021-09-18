Lower Township police arrest 2 after husband allegedly takes children, flees up parkway

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two Pennsylvania residents were arrested Friday after the husband allegedly took three young children and fled police in a search that ended in North Jersey.
Cape May County dispatch received a 911 call from a woman on Lincoln Boulevard stating that her husband had driven off with her three children in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with a Pennsylvania license plate, police said in a news release. The woman told dispatchers all of the children were younger than 5 and that the driver may have had a handgun.
Officers began searching the area and found the vehicle within minutes on Seashore Road. They attempted to pull over the SUV, but the driver refused to stop, police said. A pursuit was initiated on Breakwater Road and ended on the Garden State Parkway, due to the manner in which the vehicle was being driven and out of concern for the safety of the occupants and other drivers.
Township detectives, along with the members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the State Police Missing Persons Unit, tracked the vehicle remotely to Rahway, Union County. The driver, Shane Delano, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody after he was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash, police said. The children were recovered by Rahway police.
Shane Delano was transported to the Lower Township Police Department, where he was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, assault by auto and eluding. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Meanwhile, the caller, Kristen Delano, of Pottstown, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun prior to being transported to police headquarters to provide a statement, police said. She was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and released on a summons.
The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.
