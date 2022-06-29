 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Township police announce parking restrictions ahead of fireworks festival

Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Street parking will be prohibited along Beach Drive and Shore Road on Sunday for a fireworks show later that night, police said.

"No parking" signs will be posted and in effect between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., police said.

Given the heavy pedestrian volume expected along the bayfront, the area also will be closed to traffic from Town Bank Road to Lincoln Boulevard from 3 p.m. until the event finishes, police said.

Additionally, David C. Douglass Park will be closed Sunday and reopen Monday, police said.

Parking will be prohibited along the last block of Washington Boulevard, from Atlantic Avenue to Beach Drive, from 10 a.m. Saturday until Monday to allow for the setup and breaking down of amusement rides in the area. Vendors and amusement rides will stay open until about 10 p.m., police said.

Motorists will be issued parking citations for blocking driveways, fire hydrants and intersections, police said. Legal parking will be available throughout the township's North Cape May section, including handicapped parking on Holmes Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and Beach Drive, and on Town Bank Road between Fairview Road and Beach Drive.

Police will set up a command center at Lincoln Boulevard and Beach Drive in the event of emergencies, including missing children, police said.

Rain date for the fireworks festival is Tuesday.

