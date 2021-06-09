Lower Township opens door to cannabis businesses

Because cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, whatever is sold in New Jersey will have to be grown in the state.

Middle Township has already said yes to a cultivation site on Indian Trail Road, where there is now a vacant seafood plant. The Massachusetts-based company Insa has plans to grow and sell cannabis for the medical market but is still awaiting the needed state licenses. Company officials have raised the possibility of growing for the adult-use market there as well but do not plan to offer sales at the location except for those with a medical marijuana card.

Middle Township has so far not said yes or no to allowing retail sales, as Mayor Tim Donohue said at Monday's Township Committee meeting.

Attorney Sean Mack had raised the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting. He represents Nicole Melchiorre and Tom Nuscis, who want to open a cannabis retail operation in Lower or Middle township.

Mack pushed Middle Township to allow a retail operation, following the lead of Atlantic City and Lower Township.

“We think that’s a better public policy choice for a bunch of reasons,” he said. Towns that say no will miss out on tax revenue, jobs and other benefits, while those that approve the use will be able to decide what zones will support the use.