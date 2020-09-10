The Lower Township Police Department on Thursday announced the promotion of Michael Majane to the rank of Sergeant.
Majane became a full-time patrol officer at the department in 2001. He was assigned to the Detective Division in 2010, and assigned to Detective First Class in October 2013. In December 2019, he was assigned as a Corporal for a Patrol Squad.
He took the Oath of Office at the Lower Township Council meeting Wednesday. His father, Frank Majane, was a retired Lieutenant from the department.
Throughout his career at the department, Michael has attended a number of advanced training courses, including Top Gun Narcotics Investigation, Investigative Photography and Video and Crime Scene and Advanced Crime Scene Investigation. He has served as a member of the Lower Township SWAT team, the Cape May County SWAT team and has instructed at the Cape May County Police Academy since 2003.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.