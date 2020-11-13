Lower Township MUA water system flushing starts Monday

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Municipal Utilities Authority will conduct routine hydrant flushing beginning Monday.
The semi-annual cleaning and flushing of the water distribution system will continue for 24 hours a day until Nov. 20.
The MUA reminded users they may experience a temporary discoloration of the water during the process.
The MUA further encouraged residents to check the water for discoloration prior to doing laundry. The authority also suggested drawing a large bottle of water for cooking and drinking prior to the flushing date.
Any residents who are experiencing low pressure after the cleaning and flushing should check faucet screens for trapped particles.
For any questions or for more information, call: (609) 886-7146, Ext 3.
Contact: 609-272-7222
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
