LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a township teen last seen Monday afternoon.
Joshua Cornwell was spotted around noon wearing a red T-shirt and shorts while riding a teal beach bike on May Avenue in the township's Erma section, police said in a news release.
The teenager is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-886-2711.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
