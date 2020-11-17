Lower Township Manager Jim Ridgway retires

Ridgway’s wife, Nancy, and son, Jim, who attended his retirement announcement, joined him in front of council during the presentation.

“Nancy has patiently waited for five years as the phone would ring at all hours of the day and night regarding township business,” Ridgway said.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, who served as mayor during most of Ridgway’s time as manager, expressed his appreciation of Ridgway's work.

“I don’t think anyone loves Lower Township as much as Jim Ridgway. I don’t think there was another town that got as much done in the last five years as Lower Township, and Jim Ridgway was a big part of that,” said Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.

Although Sippel said Ridgway leaves large shoes to fill, he said he is confident Laffey is fully qualified and more than up to the challenge.

Laffey was director of operation for Cape May County. Prior to that, he was director of Cape May County’s parks and zoo from 2007 to September 2013 and division director of the park and zoo from 2003 to 2007.