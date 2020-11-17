Lower Township Manager Jim Ridgway retires

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Township Manager Jim Ridgway has retired after working for the municipal government for eight years and attended his 117th and final Township Council meeting Monday.
Michael Laffey was appointed unanimously by the council to replace Ridgway and stepped into the role immediately.
Ridgway started in the township in 2012 as assistant superintendent of recreation. He was appointed township manager in 2015.
He noted several community projects he was particularly proud of helping bring to fruition, including the Beach Drive pedestrian walkway, reconstruction and flood mitigation of Roseann Avenue, updating beach access pathways throughout the township and the annual free family summer concert series.
“We were able to accomplish great things in this township all with keeping taxes under control,” Ridgway said in a statement.
Mayor Frank Sippel thanked Ridgway for his dedication and hard work, especially during this trying year.
“We talk seven days a week,” said Sippel in a statement. “And sometimes we had to make very hard decisions together. I take my hat off to you. You were here working until the very end.”
The mayor and council presented Ridgway with a plaque for his years of service.
Ridgway’s wife, Nancy, and son, Jim, who attended his retirement announcement, joined him in front of council during the presentation.
“Nancy has patiently waited for five years as the phone would ring at all hours of the day and night regarding township business,” Ridgway said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, who served as mayor during most of Ridgway’s time as manager, expressed his appreciation of Ridgway's work.
“I don’t think anyone loves Lower Township as much as Jim Ridgway. I don’t think there was another town that got as much done in the last five years as Lower Township, and Jim Ridgway was a big part of that,” said Simonsen, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic.
Although Sippel said Ridgway leaves large shoes to fill, he said he is confident Laffey is fully qualified and more than up to the challenge.
Laffey was director of operation for Cape May County. Prior to that, he was director of Cape May County’s parks and zoo from 2007 to September 2013 and division director of the park and zoo from 2003 to 2007.
Laffey has been working in municipal, county and state government since 1989. Previously, he worked for Margate as community education and parks and recreation director and Lower Township as assistant superintendent of parks and recreation.
