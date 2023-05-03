LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a township man who missed work on Monday and hasn't been seen since.
Investigators believe Corey, McFadden, 33, may be in North Jersey, but it's unknown whether or not he still be in Cape May County or the surrounding area, police said in a Wednesday news release.
Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 609-886-2711.
