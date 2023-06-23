LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are implementing parking and traffic changes for the Fourth of July.
Vehicles will be barred from street parking on Beach Drive and Shore Road beginning at 8 a.m., lasting until about 11 p.m., when the event is expected to end, police said Friday in a news release.
In anticipation of large amounts of pedestrians, vehicle and biking traffic will be restricted from Town Bank Road to Lincoln Boulevard in North Cape May from 3 p.m. until the event's conclusion, police said.
David C. Douglas Memorial Park, near the Cape May - Lewes Ferry terminal, will be closed on July 3 and will reopen the following day.
Washington Boulevard's last block, from Atlantic Avenue to Beach Drive, will also be a no-parking zone from 10 a.m. July 2 until July 4, accommodating workers setting up and breaking down amusement rides. Vendors and rides are expected to stay in the area until 10 p.m. on July 4.
