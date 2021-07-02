Lower Township hires Inspira for ambulance service

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Rescue Squad is set to disband, with Inspira Health taking over local ambulance services.
Plans were to make the change in September, but, according to Mayor Frank Sippel, the existing Rescue Squad let the township know it would not survive the summer. The longtime organization struggled for years with mounting debt and increasing difficulty finding qualified members.
“For the last couple of years, they’ve been having financial problems, and the pandemic put them under,” Sippel said.
“Pretty much COVID was killing us,” said Tom Conrad, a member of Township Council and a captain with the rescue squad. “We thought we had more time, but when the bottom starts dropping out, it drops quickly.”
Conrad said training for potential new emergency medical technicians became unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, and many people were reluctant to start as EMTs because of the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
There was an economic impact as well, he said. The squad was taking an increased number of calls, but fewer people were willing to be taken to the hospital. The payments for the ambulance trip, mostly covered by insurance, were the primary source of revenue for the squad, he said.
The squad began talking with the township about planning for the end. The township put out a request for proposals earlier this year, with no responses. Inspira was the only one to respond after a second attempt. Conrad said he abstained from all votes relating to the Rescue Squad and the contract with Inspira.
“This is not a hostile takeover,” Conrad said. After a local job fair, Inspira offered jobs to most members of the Rescue Squad, according to both Sippel and Conrad. That will mean the drivers already know the area well, Conrad said, and the company is offering better pay and a benefits package that was out of reach for the struggling local squad.
“Inspira hired almost every EMT we had,” Conrad said. “So the people in the township are going to see some familiar faces.”
“Inspira Health is excited to provide 911 ambulance service to the residents and visitors of Lower Township,” said Paul Simon, a spokesperson for the South Jersey-based nonprofit health care organization.
Lower Township is just over 30 square miles and presents some logistical challenges for emergency response. A significant portion of the township is south of the Cape May Canal, includes a section close to Sunset Beach near Cape May Point, and the Diamond Beach section is closer to Wildwood Crest than it is to any other Lower Township community. The township has a mutual aid agreement with Wildwood Crest to respond to emergencies in that section.
Ambulance drivers must contend with summer beach traffic, bridges, multiple side roads and neighborhoods, and one section near the bridge leading into Wildwood — the Shawcrest neighborhood — which can only be reached by road through the Rio Grande section of Middle Township.
According to Sippel, the township will pay Inspira $35,000 a year under a three-year contact, with two options to renew for a total of five years. He said that amount would not cover the cost of a single salary, with Inspira relying on the cost of ambulance trips to fund operations.
That includes transportation from assisted living facilities and nursing homes, which Sippel said makes up a significant portion of the income for ambulance services.
The service will operate out of the township Public Safety Building at the Cape May Airport off Breakwater Road. Sippel said an ambulance will also be stationed elsewhere in the township to speed response times to other areas.
According to Simon, one Inspira ambulance began in the township June 19, with a second to be added in time for Independence Day weekend, set to be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A third ambulance is also planned, he said. That will be ready in the next two weeks.
“We are actively looking for staging areas in Diamond Beach for the third ambulance, which will operate on weekends,” he said.
The situation is not unique to Lower Township, Conrad said. Other communities are looking for new ways to provide emergency services, an issue for volunteer fire companies, rescue squads and others.
“All kinds of independent squads like us are having issues,” he said. “You look around. It’s happening."
Conrad and others cited extensive training requirements and the difficulty in gaining that training after many certification classes were canceled due to the pandemic. The issue came up at a recent Middle Township Committee meeting. Middle relies on full- and part-time ambulance crews as well as volunteer rescue squads in Rio Grande and Cape May Court House.
Middle Township Administrator Kim Krauss said COVID-19 added another difficulty for those working part time on an ambulance crew: At the height of the pandemic, many companies banned their employees from working other jobs.
Volunteer services have seen membership dwindle in recent years, including rescue squads and fire companies. According to Krauss, Middle Township has increased pay for full- and part-time EMTs, but they are as difficult to find this summer as any other workers.
“We’re looking to stabilize what we have and looking to improve our services,” she said at a recent meeting. Towns throughout the county are facing similar problems, she said.
“This is not unique to Lower or to Middle. We have watched very carefully and closely what Lower has done,” Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said.
Inspira Health has 911 ambulance contracts with five other towns, including Linwood and Northfield in Atlantic County and Fairfield Township, Maurice River Township and Downe Township in Cumberland County.
The Lower Township Rescue Squad began in 1950, Conrad said. He’s been a member for 34 years, most of that full time. The number of new members began to dwindle in the 1990s, he said. Members also face increased training requirements.
“We haven’t had enough volunteers for years,” he said. Neighboring communities that once relied on Lower Township for mutual aid were increasingly responding to ambulance calls in the township when no one else was available.
Officials in neighboring communities confirmed the increase in calls began to strain their own resources.
Conrad, who did not apply for a job with Inspira, said the shuttering of the former Rescue Squad has proven a more emotional time for him than he expected. He met his wife, Stacey, at the Rescue Squad in 1989, and their four children spent a lot of time there when they were little.
“Heck, my wedding was over at the building in the Villas,” he said.
