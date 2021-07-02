Lower Township hires Inspira for ambulance service

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The township Rescue Squad is set to disband, with Inspira Health taking over local ambulance services.

Plans were to make the change in September, but, according to Mayor Frank Sippel, the existing Rescue Squad let the township know it would not survive the summer. The longtime organization struggled for years with mounting debt and increasing difficulty finding qualified members.

“For the last couple of years, they’ve been having financial problems, and the pandemic put them under,” Sippel said.

“Pretty much COVID was killing us,” said Tom Conrad, a member of Township Council and a captain with the rescue squad. “We thought we had more time, but when the bottom starts dropping out, it drops quickly.”

Conrad said training for potential new emergency medical technicians became unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, and many people were reluctant to start as EMTs because of the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

There was an economic impact as well, he said. The squad was taking an increased number of calls, but fewer people were willing to be taken to the hospital. The payments for the ambulance trip, mostly covered by insurance, were the primary source of revenue for the squad, he said.