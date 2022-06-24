Lower Township creates Overdose Response Team with Cape Regional program

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A new Overdose Response Team is being added to the township's resources, expanding on its efforts to help recent overdose patients.

The new unit is made possible through a partnership with Cape Regional Medical Center's Cape Addiction Recovery Services.

The partnership was approved by the Township Council on Wednesday, according to a news release from the township.

“This pilot program will be a lifesaving touchpoint for the people in Lower Township struggling with a disease that can be managed with the appropriate treatment and recovery support,” said SueAnne Agger, director of Cape Addiction Recovery Services, also known as CARES.

Middle Township says yes to having one cannabis retailer MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved two ordinances re…

The unit works by partnering a recent overdose patient with a recovery specialist, Agger said, citing CARES' belief in quickly getting in touch with someone after they've received a naloxone dose. Doing so can help lessen opioid mortality rates while building relationships with addicts.

“This is going to be a great resource for residents and visitors of our community who are in need of assistance,” police Chief Kevin Lewis said Friday. “I look forward to the Lower Township Police Department being a part of the successful implementation of the program.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.