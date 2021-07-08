Lower Township becomes first Cape May County municipality to approve cannabis sales

“It broke my heart then and it breaks my heart today to see the look on her face to see her boy dead,” he said. “I said, ‘He died of an overdose of heroin.’ She said, ‘I chased him out of the house two years ago because he was smoking pot.’”

Salvia said cannabis was a step toward heroin.

“No one has ever overdosed on marijuana. That’s a fact,” said Tom Nuscis of the Erma section of the township later in the meeting. He also denied there is any evidence that marijuana use increases the likelihood that someone will later use more dangerous drugs.

Nuscis said he has two sons and a son-in-law who work in law enforcement, and that he used to work on drug interdiction missions while serving in the Navy. But he said he has educated himself about cannabis and supports allowing retail sales.

He said he believes most people using cannabis take it as an edible. New Jersey’s cannabis laws are expected to include strict labeling and dosage guidelines for edible products, as well as child-resistant packaging.

“It is safe to use,” Nuscis said. “I’m sure most people in the room have said, ‘I need a drink’ at the end of the day, or are going home to have a glass of wine to relax. It’s the same principle.”