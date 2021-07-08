Lower Township becomes first Cape May County municipality to approve cannabis sales

LOWER TOWNSHIP — In a 5-0 vote on Tuesday, the township became the first municipality in Cape May County to say yes to retail cannabis sales.
The approved zoning ordinance will allow one license in each of two zones; the retail area in the North Cape May section of the township and in the industrial zone near the Cape May Airport, although Cape May County officials have said the use will not be accepted on the airport property itself.
The vote came after a public hearing that saw impassioned arguments in favor of the use, and even more strident arguments against it.
“I’ve seen this, and it breaks my heart,” William Salvia, of the Villas section of the township, told council members. “I want you to know something, I’ve been praying for you.”
Salvia is a member of Calvary Chapel Cape May and told the council he is a retired New York City police officer. He said he worked undercover starting in 1968. He said he made a lot of arrests.
“By then, a $10 bag of marijuana was a Class D felony. What a shame what has happened to us. What a shame,” he said. In New York State, a Class D felony caries a potential sentence of years in state prison.
Salvia told the story of a young man who overdosed on heroin. He said he could find no identification but was eventually able to contact the man’s mother, showing her a photo of her son.
“It broke my heart then and it breaks my heart today to see the look on her face to see her boy dead,” he said. “I said, ‘He died of an overdose of heroin.’ She said, ‘I chased him out of the house two years ago because he was smoking pot.’”
Salvia said cannabis was a step toward heroin.
“No one has ever overdosed on marijuana. That’s a fact,” said Tom Nuscis of the Erma section of the township later in the meeting. He also denied there is any evidence that marijuana use increases the likelihood that someone will later use more dangerous drugs.
Nuscis said he has two sons and a son-in-law who work in law enforcement, and that he used to work on drug interdiction missions while serving in the Navy. But he said he has educated himself about cannabis and supports allowing retail sales.
He said he believes most people using cannabis take it as an edible. New Jersey’s cannabis laws are expected to include strict labeling and dosage guidelines for edible products, as well as child-resistant packaging.
“It is safe to use,” Nuscis said. “I’m sure most people in the room have said, ‘I need a drink’ at the end of the day, or are going home to have a glass of wine to relax. It’s the same principle.”
While it is true that there is no recorded instance of a fatal overdose of marijuana despite eons of human use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is possible to overdose on cannabis, producing confusion, anxiety, paranoia, an accelerated heart rate and other symptoms.
And while cannabis use does not carry the same risk of physical dependence as heroin or alcohol, according to the CDC, about one in 10 marijuana users will become addicted, with those rates increasing for users under 18.
An adult who chooses to use cannabis can be certain that what they purchased from a licensed dispensary has not been adulterated with other drugs or otherwise contaminated, Nuscis said, saying there is no such certainty for those buying on the black market.
Hugh Giordano of UFCW Local 152 said legal cannabis brings good-paying, union jobs with benefits, jobs he said Lower Township needs.
“These are careers. These are not part-time boardwalk jobs. These are jobs where families will move here and actually pay taxes and be part of society,” Giordano said.
Most other Cape May County towns have banned retail sales. Immediately to the north, Middle Township was set to introduce an ordinance banning retail sales Wednesday evening.
“The municipalities that are around us have said no. We are on the verge of saying, ‘Oh, yes. Come. We want you to come here,” said Jane Erdo of Villas. “Do we want to be known as the cannabis distributor of South Jersey or the shore area?”
Describing herself as an aging hippie, she said it was foolish that the township was taking the step. She, too, believes cannabis is a gateway to more dangerous drugs.
“Those drugs take them down a path of no return, unless they’re very lucky,” she said.
“We all know this is a sensitive subject, and not an easy decision for council,” said Mayor Frank Sippel. He added the state referendum to allow cannabis sales to adults passed by a wide margin, with Lower Township’s support stronger than the state average. About 70% of voters in the municipality voted for legalization.
Councilman Tom Conrad said he voted against the referendum.
“But it’s here. There’s nothing we’re going to do to stop it,” Conrad said. He said he hopes funds raised by allowing retail cannabis will help offset additional costs to Lower Township that he expects to see because of legal marijuana.
In addition to the cost of the licenses, set at $2,000 in Lower Township, municipalities will be able to add a local tax of 2% on retail sales of cannabis if they allow the adult-use dispensaries.
Sippel said the township would not be able to prohibit deliveries if it said no to cannabis sales. Neighboring West Cape May is also considering an ordinance allowing retail cannabis.
“They could just deliver to the township of Lower Township, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” he said.
“The law was passed by the voters of the state of New Jersey. And obviously the majority of voters in the Township of Lower were in favor. So, tough decision for us to make,” said Councilman David Perry. Council members Kevin Coombs and Roland Roy declined to comment at the meeting before the unanimous vote on the all-Republican governing body.
For now, there are no legal cannabis sales in New Jersey, as a state committee works on the rules and procedures for the new industry.
Several critics of legal cannabis walked out of the council meeting before the vote.
Holding up a Bible, Salvia said “The wisdom of this world is foolishness with God” as he left the room. Looking at one of the pro cannabis speakers, he repeated “foolishness.”
More South Jersey towns are banning recreational marijuana: A town-by-town guide
ABSECON
City Council President Keith Bennett, in a March 18 meeting, said the economic development committee would take up the issue and make a recommendation to council.
ATLANTIC CITY
With one medical marijuana dispensary on the Boardwalk and another expected to open, Atlantic City is expected to take part in the more open laws, including taking advantage of a 2% tax the city can collect on sales of cannabis products.
AVALON
Borough Council will hold a public hearing and final adoption on June 23 on an ordinance banning any cannabis-related businesses from operating in the borough. The meeting will take place 4:15 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 3100 Dune Drive.
Also, the borough's Planning/Zoning board met on June 8 recommending an amendment to its borough codes reaffirming that marijuana is a prohibited use within the borough.
BARNEGAT
Township Committee will hold a public hearing and vote May 4 on an ordinance that would prohibit the operation of any cannabis businesses in the community.
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Officials here will vote May 12 on an ordinance banning any type of cannabis business in the municipality.
BRIDGETON
City Council has taken no recent action. Voters, in a 2018 non-binding referendum, narrowly opposed its legalization.
BRIGANTINE
City Council voted May 5 to prohibit the operation of any class of cannabis businesses within its geographical boundaries.
BUENA
The Borough Council in a March 8 agenda noted, “Marijuana legislation will need future discussion."
CAPE MAY CITY
City Council adopted an ordinance April 6 banning smoking of marijuana in public places.
CORBIN CITY
The Common Council held a special meeting May 5 to discuss regulations of cannabis businesses within Corbin City limits.
Then on June 3, the city held a special town hall meeting to discuss regulations of cannabis businesses. The meeting was to be held at at the Corbin City Railroad Park, with residents being advised to bring their own chair.
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee will consider adopting two ordinances on May 25 regulating the consumption and sale of cannabis in the township.
One ordinance will ban marijuana smoking in public places. The intent is to "protect residents of and visitors to the Township of Dennis from the nuisance and health hazards of non-consensual exposure to secondhand marijuana smoke and limit marijuana-related litter and pollution."
A second ordinance, also up for vote May 25 will prohibit any cannabis businesses from opening in the township.
Public hearings will proceed both votes.
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
An ordinance prohibiting the operation of certain classes of cannabis businesses within its limits was introduced April 12.
EGG HARBOR CITY
Council began discussion of cannabis legislation at its April 20 meeting.
ESTELL MANOR
The city introduced an ordinance prohibiting the operation of any class of cannabis business in the city limits.
A full text of the proposed Code is posted at City Hall and can be found on the City of Estell Manor website at http://www.estellmanor.org/.
A public hearing, final passage and adoption by City Council will take place 7 p.m. July 7 at City Hall, 148 Cumberland Avenue.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Township Council voted May 11 to prohibit smoking cannabis in township recreation areas.
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, but no public made comments.
The township has until Aug. 21 to decide whether it will allow retail recreational marijuana sales within its borders.
As a side note, one of its largest institutions, Stockton University, is rapidly expanding its educational offerings related to cannabis, including the creation of the Cannabis & Hemp Research Institute at the university.
HAMMONTON
The town is reviewing options and will have some legislation by the 180-day deadline, a town official has said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
No legislation can be found, but Columbia Care New Jersey, LLC, is seeking planning board approval to build a state licensed medical marijuana dispensary with drive-thru window involving a currently vacant commercial property located at 4436 East Black Horse Pike, according a recent public notice.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
No record of recent legislation, but at least as early as September 2019, town officials voiced opposition to locating a dispensary in town.
LACEY TOWNSHIP
The town's governing body will vote to adopt two ordinances on May 13; one ordinance will prohibit the establishment of any recreational cannabis business in the township; another will medical cannabis dispensaries in its M-1 business zone.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
No action taken. In minutes of the township’s senior advisory board, the township’s police chief spoke against it in 2019.
LONGPORT
Borough commissioners were expected to approve an ordinance banning cannabis-related businesses at their June 2 meeting.
LOWER TOWNSHIP
The Township Council introduced an ordinance that would two licensed retail cannabis businesses in the township.
MARGATE
The City Commission voted June 17 on two cannabis-related ordinances. One banned all cannabis businesses from setting up shop here, and the other made it illegal to use cannabis products in public.
A representative of United Food and Commercial Union in Egg Harbor Township said the union called on the commission to reverse its actions, saying "cannabis creates good union jobs."
City officials said the ordinance bans all forms of cannabis for public use.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee was expected to vote on May 3 on an ordinance that would prevent people from smoking or vaping cannabis in public. The township does support a proposal for a medical marijuana facility at the site of a former seafood processing plant.
MILLVILLE
The city's Planning Board will hold a public hearing June 7 seeking resident input on regulations for cannabis businesses.
For more information: The agenda will be published on the City of Millville website located at http://millvillenj.gov/310/planning prior to the meeting, as usual. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone using the following URL or access phone number: From your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/645672285 Using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 645-672-285 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/645672285 The Board Secretary will be taking the names of those in attendance once callers enter the meeting.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee voted to introduce an ordinance prohibiting any cannabis-related businesses from opening in its boundaries. A public hearing and final vote will take place June 22.
NORTH WILDWOOD
City Council will hold a final vote May 18 on banning any type of recreational cannabis business in the city.
NORTHFIELD
City Council is discussing whether to prohibit the use and sale of marijuana after the plan was legalized for recreational use at the state level.
City Councilman Paul Utts has said allowing the sale of cannabis has the potential to generate tax revenue and create jobs.
An ordinance on the matter is being drafted and will be introduced in June.
OCEAN CITY
On April 8, the city adopted ordinances aimed at keeping out dispensaries.
City council adopted an ordinance banning vaping, and smoking of cannabis, marijuana and hashish on the boardwalk, in parks and in recreational areas following a public hearing May 27.
PLEASANTVILLE
The city has previously approved a medical marijuana dispensary. No legislation regarding recreational marijuana has been brought up, according to a review of minutes.
PORT REPUBLIC
The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on final adoption on June 15 on an ordinance banning the operation of any cannabis-related business in the city limits. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 143 Main St.
SEA ISLE CITY
The city will vote May 11 to adopt an ordinance prohibiting the sale or operation of any recreational marijuana manufacturing, cultivation, processing, distribution or dispensaries as well as the delivery of cannabis. The vote also will include prohibiting the public consumption or smoking of cannabis in public.
SOMERS POINT
A public hearing on an ordinance to amending zoning regulations to prohibit all manner of marijuana-related land use and development will be considered for final adoption following a public hearing 7 p.m. July 22 in City Council Chambers, 1 West New Jersey Ave.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
The Township Committee will hold a public hearing and final vote May 11 on an ordinance prohibiting "the consumption of cannabis items."
A previous township law, established in 2020, prohibited the operation of marijuana retail establishments, marijuana cultivation facilities and marijuana product manufacturing facilities.
STONE HARBOR
The borough voted May 4 to prohibit the sale of marijuana, as well as the operation of an marijuana-related business. Smoking and ingesting cannabis also will be prohibited.
UPPER TOWNSHIP
The township on May 10 adopted an ordinance aimed at keeping out recreational marijuana dispensaries.
UPPER PITTSGROVE
No information could be found regarding legislation. At a Jan 5, 2021, meeting, the board was asked for support for a marijuana growing operation application.
VENTNOR
The City Commission on May 13 introduced two separate ordinances that would prohibit the creation of any cannabis-related businesses and the smoking of marijuana on public property.
On June 10,the city will hold a public hearing and final vote on both ordinances. The meeting will be held 5:30 pm, in Commission Chambers City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.
VINELAND
The city's Zoning Board took the issue up at a recent meeting. It's unclear what action was taken.
WEST WILDWOOD
The borough adopted an ordinance May 7 prohibiting the operation of "all classes of cannabis businesses" within its borders.
WILDWOOD CREST
Wildwood Crest will vote on May 12 on final adoption of an ordinance that would prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from consuming cannabis on private property.
