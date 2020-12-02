Lower Township announces Town Bank Road paving schedule

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Officials have released a schedule for paving work on Town Bank Road and advised commuters to expect delays.
The schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, eastbound lane from house No. 311 to Bayshore Road
• Thursday, eastbound lane from Bayshore to Wakefield Place
• Friday, eastbound lane from Wakefield Place to Seashore Road
• Monday, westbound lane for small patch areas and possibly small section of Bayshore Road south of intersection with Washington Boulevard
— Press staff reports
