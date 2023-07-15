LOWER TOWNSHIP — For the third year in a row, the Township Council has renewed the license for the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club over the objections of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The club sits just off the beach in the gravel parking lot of the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area, more than a thousand acres stretching from Sunset Boulevard to the Cape May Canal. Christopher Gillin-Schwartz, an attorney for the club, told the council most people did not know it was even there.

The club has operated at the site since the 1950s, and according to Gillin-Schwartz, the township has renewed the liquor license each year without a problem since at least the 1970s, probably longer than that.

Membership to the sportsmen's club is now open to women, although members acknowledge that took a while.

Since 2021, the state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which runs the Higbee Beach natural area and falls under the DEP, has sought to remove the club from the property. For decades, club members thought they owned the land on which the club stands, but it appears the land was purchased as part of a 1999 deal for the former magnesite plant nearby.

Last year, the state gave notice that the club had to be out of the building. So far, the club hasn’t gone anywhere, and members have no intention to relocate, Gillin-Schwartz said in an interview Thursday.

At one time the magnesite plant was an important part of the local economy. During World War II, the Harbison Walker-Cape May Works used Delaware Bay water to create bricks of magnesite, vital for the production of steel needed for the war effort.

The plant closed in 1982 and stood vacant for years. In 1999, the state bought the plant property and incorporated it into the Higbee Beach property, including the site of the club. In 2021, state officials discussed sweeping plans for improvements to the park with township officials, including work on restoring the historic tidal flow and improving public access to the area.

“The club’s use of the premises is inconsistent with the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s mission to preserve, conserve and protect the land as habitat for game, nongame and threatened and endangered species of wildlife and for wildlife related recreational activities,” reads a July 2021 letter to the wildlife division from Colleen Sculley, chief of the Division of Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration under the federal Fish and Wildlife Service.

Gillin-Schwartz said the case is now in discovery, which can be a lengthy process. He said he has been in communication with the state, and while officials said they wanted the club out early last summer, he does not expect any dramatic gesture, such as changing the locks, before the matter is resolved either by a judge and jury or through negotiations.

He added the club’s use was included in a lease agreement with the state when the property was purchased.

At the council meeting, club members and supporters crowded the room, although only Gillin-Schwartz and club President Ed Clavan spoke for the club.

The renewal of licenses to serve alcohol is usually a routine annual task for local governments, done without discussion unless neighbors or others raise objections. In this case, the DEP has objected to the renewal for the third year in a row, requiring council to hold a public hearing, but as Gillin-Schwartz pointed out, no one from the state attended the meeting.

A spokesperson for the DEP wrote in a Friday email that the department would have no comment, citing ongoing litigation.

Mayor Frank Sippel said he has never heard complaints about the operation of the club, and that the club members support the local community. Council member Tom Conrad said something similar, that the club helps the community and that he’s heard nothing but good things about its operation.

“In my legal opinion there’s no impediment to renewing this license, at least until a judge tells us otherwise,” township attorney David Stefankiewicz told council. Council voted unanimously to renew the license.