Lower renews liquor license for club the state seeks to evict

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The state Division of Fish and Wildlife wants the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club off a tiny plot of land overlooking the Delaware Bay, but in the meantime, club members will still be able to order drinks at the bar.

The Lower Township Council recently renewed the liquor license for the club, despite objections from the state. The vote was unanimous.

No one from state government spoke at the meeting, which multiple club members attended. Earlier this year, the state division sent the club a letter saying it had to vacate the property by May 1.

That matter will ultimately be up to a judge, township attorney David Stefankiewicz told council members at the meeting. But he said it does not seem to have any bearing on the council’s decision. He said he read a letter from the state on the matter, but described it as a “smokescreen.”

“It would seem to me that they do qualify for renewal of the liquor license,” Stefankiewicz said. “I understand there’s a landlord-tenant dispute.”

Christopher Gillin-Schwartz, an attorney representing the sportsmen’s club, told Lower Township Council that the criteria for renewal of a club license are that the club has more than a minimum number of members and have been in possession of the clubhouse for at least three years.

“The clubhouse has been there since 1957, and the Sportsman Club is most certainly still in possession of that clubhouse,” he told council.

Ed Clavan, the president of the club, told council that the organization has been in existence more than 65 years and had a liquor license since 1976 without any problems.

“We operate the way all clubs should operate. We follow the rules and regulations. We pay our bills. We pay our taxes. We have 160-plus really nice people,” he said.

The license allows the club to sell drinks to members, but members of the public cannot stop by the club and buy alcohol. The state maintains that the club is on public land, on a site formerly owned by a long-defunct magnesite plant that is now part of the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area.

According to Gillin-Schwartz, the state knows that to get the club off the property, it needs either the consent of the members, which it will not get, or a court order.

He said Thursday that the DEP has filed a landlord-tenant complaint, which he said is handled in small claims court.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection, under which the Division of Fish and Wildlife falls, did not immediately have information available about the issue on Thursday. DEP officials in the past have declined to comment on the matter, citing active litigation.

The DEP objected to the renewal of the license last year as well.