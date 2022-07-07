Lower renews liquor license for club the state seeks to evict

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The state Division of Fish and Wildlife wants the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club off a tiny plot of land overlooking the Delaware Bay, but in the meantime, club members will still be able to order drinks at the bar.

The Township Council recently renewed the liquor license for the club, despite objections from the state. The vote was unanimous.

No one from state government spoke at the meeting, which multiple club members attended. Earlier this year, the state division sent the club a letter saying it had to vacate the property by May 1.

That matter will ultimately be up to a judge, township attorney David Stefankiewicz told council members at the meeting. But he said it does not seem to have any bearing on the council’s decision. He said he read a letter from the state on the matter, but described it as a “smokescreen.”

“It would seem to me that they do qualify for renewal of the liquor license,” Stefankiewicz said. “I understand there’s a landlord-tenant dispute.”

Christopher Gillin-Schwartz, an attorney representing the sportsmen’s club, told the council the criteria for renewal of a club license are that the club has more than a minimum number of members and has been in possession of the clubhouse for at least three years.

“The clubhouse has been there since 1957, and the Sportsman Club is most certainly still in possession of that clubhouse,” he told council.

Ed Clavan, the president of the club, told council the organization has been in existence more than 65 years and had a liquor license since 1976 without any problems.

“We operate the way all clubs should operate. We follow the rules and regulations. We pay our bills. We pay our taxes. We have 160-plus really nice people,” he said.

The license allows the club to sell drinks to members, but members of the public cannot stop by the club and buy alcohol. The state maintains the club is on public land, on a site formerly owned by a long-defunct magnesite plant that is now part of the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area.

According to Gillin-Schwartz, the state knows that to get the club off the property, it needs either the consent of the members, which it will not get, or a court order.

He said Thursday the state Department of Environmental Protection has filed a landlord-tenant complaint, which he said is handled in small claims court.

A spokesperson for the DEP, under which the Division of Fish and Wildlife falls, did not immediately have information available about the issue Thursday. DEP officials in the past have declined to comment on the matter, citing active litigation.

The DEP objected to the renewal of the license last year as well.

Time to pay the dispatch bill

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Wednesday approved a $345,000 emergency appropriation for dispatch services for police, fire and other emergencies.

“It was a mistake that was made in our budgetary process,” said Mayor Tim Donohue after the meeting. This year, the township moved to the Cape May County regional dispatch, in a shared services agreement approved last year. The change took effect this spring, with Middle officials touting both the expected cost savings and improved safety.

The resolution was read at the meeting but not discussed by committee members when it came to a vote.

After the meeting, Donohue said the township had budgeted money to dismantle its dispatch center and fund new training, as well as removing some salaries from the budget that were no longer needed, but failed to include funds to cover the payments to the county to use the service.

“On the other side of the ledger, we have to pay the county,” Donohue said.

In announcing the change in October, the township projected a savings of $264,000 this year, compared to the township continuing to operate its own dispatch for police, fire and emergency services. That amounts to about a penny on the tax rate for every $100 of assessed property value.

The county began the regional 911 call center in 2018 and, since then, Avalon, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest and Lower Township all have transferred their dispatch services to the county. Last summer, a lightning strike at Cape May City Hall fried the dispatch computers, accelerating that community’s move to the county system. Cape May had also served as the dispatch center for Cape May Point and West Cape May.

Crest neighbors fed up with shed

WILDWOOD CREST — Several residents of Columbine Road took their concerns about a new shed in the neighborhood to the Borough Commission on Wednesday, alleging it amounts to a commercial use in a residential area.

“It’s a complete eyesore,” one of the neighbors told borough officials. She and other speakers argued the shed would be used as a business, offering pottery for sale. “We clearly just want our neighborhood back. We have followed the chain of command and received nothing but runaround.”

The owner of the house, Allen Hirschmann, said later in the meeting that his wife, Susan Fox Hirschmann, grew up in the Crest and returned in 2021 after years of living out of state. She is an artist, specializing in pottery, and wanted the additional space to work.

“We didn’t put in as big a shed as we could, but it’s a substantial shed,” Hirschmann said. He said they have no intention of offering classes in the shed, or opening it as a shop, but do plan to add insulation so it can be used in the winter. She will offer the pottery for sale at galleries and shows, he said.

Hirschmann told the meeting he got borough permission before doing any work.

Officials said they would discuss the matter with the department heads.

“We’ll be back in touch with you very shortly,” Mayor Don Cabrera told the objecting neighbors.

Middle tightens shopping cart crackdown

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Business owners will have less time to collect wayward shopping carts under an ordinance unanimously introduced by the Township Committee on Wednesday evening.

A public hearing and final vote are planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Township Hall, 33 Mechanic St.

Last year, the township enacted an ordinance requiring businesses to do more to keep shopping carts on store property and to collect them from the community when they are taken off site. At that time, officials said public works crews were spending an inordinate amount of time collecting carts from roads, parks and waterways.

The township set a fine of $250 for the businesses.

The new ordnance gives business owners five days to collect a cart once notified by the township. After that, the township can dispose of the cart.

“We were giving 30 days for them to pick up the carts and we were just getting all these carts piled up. We cut that back to five days. So if they don’t pick them up in five days, we can get rid of them,” Mayor Tim Donohue said after the meeting.

The carts themselves can cost the stores $160 to $300. National statistics say about 2 million shopping carts are taken annually.

Healthy meal program for seniors

The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is offering seniors the chance to learn how they can prepare nutritious, low-cost meals for themselves.

Through a six-week program on Thursdays from July 14 through Aug. 18, Chris Zellers, a health educator and assistant professor at Rutgers, will show seniors how they can eat healthy affordably through live cooking demonstrations and sharing recipes, the Rutgers Cooperative Extension said Thursday in a news release.

"Nutritious home-cooked meals don’t need to feel overwhelming," Zellers said Thursday. "A few basic shopping and cooking skills can transform the way you eat at home.”

County seniors who attend four of the six lessons will be eligible for a produce box provided by LeGates Farm Market.

Each session will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lower Cape Senior Center, 2612 Bayshore Road in the Villas section of Lower Township.

For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.

Eric Conklin contributed to this report.