Lower Cape May Regional seeks community support in Vans shoe design contest

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Lower Cape May Regional High School hopes the community will help propel its students' shoe designs into the Vans Custom Culture Competition's top-five bracket.

“This competition means the world to my students," Lower Cape art teacher Carly Crisanti said. "Having a high-profile, 'cool' company like Vans not only recognize the importance of what we do but encourage it is so wonderful. Students come to me each year asking about the Vans competition, eager to participate."

This is the second consecutive year the high school has made the competition's top 50. It's hoping the community will rally around its students and their design, voting for them before the May 6 deadline to become one of 250 schools competing for a $50,000 top prize.

Lower Cape says it would like to use the money, if it were to win it, to purchase additional supplies and technology, like printers and tablets. Those, school officials said, would help the art program expand its offerings to include digital art activities, exposing students to 21 century artistry like animation and graphic design.

“It’s an opportunity to create a team of artists who come together for one purpose," senior Mya Salasin said. "We make these shoes each year and collaborate. Winning the money would mean so much to our small school and help us to expand our art program."

Vans challenged schools in this year's competition to honor Paul Van Doren, the company's co-founder, with their designs. The design represents action sports, art, music and street culture, Lower Cape said.

Their submission featured a pair of shoes with different colors and designs. One, with black and white checkered paint, is used as a skateboard ramp's backbone. The other is a multicolor shoe, with flowers painted on it, resting on top of a wave to symbolize surfing.

Being in a shore community also gave the students an idea for the competition's bonus challenge.

The students, some of whom are not art students, chose to help their local environment through a beach cleanup. Using collected trash, such as bottle caps, cardboard and paper, they assembled an Atlantic horseshoe crab.

"This year the interest expanded beyond just the students enrolled in my class," Crisanti said. "One of our big contributors this year isn’t an art student, but a culinary student. That’s what this competition does; it pushes students to embrace their creativity.”

Horseshoe crabs, often found by Jersey Shore locals and visitors in summer, have been subject to overfishing and environmental stressors. They're often found dead on the sand, having been flipped over onto their shells and unable to correct themselves, Lower Cape said.

The students wanted to clean up their local beaches while raising awareness of the animal for non-shore communities across the country.

“I feel very strongly about taking care of our planet and our environment, so I loved the sustainability bonus challenge," senior Isabella Menzano said. "I went to the beach and picked up trash and debris for us to use in our construction. We used these supplies to make our Hometown Pride shoes into a horseshoe crab.”

