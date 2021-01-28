 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May Regional High School field house to become vaccination site
Lower Cape May Regional High School field house to become vaccination site

Vaccine Clinic

Atlantic County health workers administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Mayor Frank Sippel on Wednesday said the field house at Lower Cape May Regional High School will be converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site for Cape May County.

The site is not yet open and cannot open until the county receives additional vaccine doses from the state, Sippel said in a news release.

"The county has not been given a great deal of vaccine by the state so far and have been told they will have only 400 first doses per week for the next several weeks at least," Sippel said. "Once this site opens, the county is prepared to administer 1,000 doses per day."

New Jersey is set to get a 30% increase in the number of coronavirus vaccine doses over the next three weeks, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday.

To register for a vaccine, visit covidvaccine.nj.gov or call 855-568-0545 if you do not have access to a computer.

