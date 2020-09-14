Beginning Oct. 1, Atlantic County residents can take advantage of the Homeowners Firewood Program to obtain inexpensive firewood from designated county parks to supplement their own supplies.
A permit must be completed prior to cutting firewood. Applications are available at the Lake Lenape Boathouse, 6303 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The cost of a permit is $25 per vehicle load, with a 1 to 2 load maximum, depending on vehicle size. Permits are nontransferable and valid only for the specific date listed. No rain dates. Cutting areas will be assigned upon obtaining a permit. Only dead, fallen trees may be harvested.
A vehicle load includes any vehicle, trailer or combination of the two that is holding one ton of firewood. Trucks, vans and trailers up to 10 feet are permitted two trips per permit, while small dump trucks, stake bodies and trucks/vans with trailers are permitted one trip per permit.
The Atlantic County Homeowners Firewood Program will continue through March 31, 2021.
For more information, visit aclink.org/parks or call the Lake Lenape Boathouse at (609) 625-8219.
