MARGATE — It looks like Lucy the Elephant won’t be adding Airbnb host to her resume … yet.

Celebrate Lucy's 139th birthday

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lucy the Elephant, 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate

What: Drive-by parade, stilt walkers, Lenny's hot dogs, mini-golf, giant inflatable corn hole toss

A ceremony will also be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday during which the city will unveil the new name of the beach block of Decatur Avenue, Lucy Plaza.