Lottery ticket worth $440,000 sold at Manahawkin gas station

A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Manahawkin Exxon station prior to Friday's drawing, state lottery officials said.
One ticket purchased at the gas station on Route 72 hit all five numbers from the Jersey Cash 5 drawing, winning the $440,336 jackpot, lottery officials said Tuesday.
The winning numbers were 02, 17, 36, 38 and 45 and the XTRA number was 02.
The gas station will win a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket, officials said.
It's unknown whether anyone had claimed the winning ticket as of Wednesday morning.
