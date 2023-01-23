Lots of money in bank for 2023 state Senate, Assembly elections

New Jersey's “Big Six” political fund-raising committees started 2023 with an unusually large cash reserves, predicting hard-fought legislative elections ahead this year, according to year-end reports filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC).

“Money isn’t everything. But having more money means you can afford more on media buys, direct mail, get-out-the-vote and other campaign purposes,” said ELEC Executive Director Jeff Brindle.

All state Senate and Assembly seats are up this year.

The two parties combined have $2.8 million stockpiled, the largest in a decade and 107 percent above average, according to ELEC.

Democrats, who have held the legislative majority since 2001, have $2.2 million in the bank; while Republicans have about $625,000, the reports showed. The GOP has recently made some strides in the past two legislative elections, picking up two seats in the Senate and eight in the Assembly.

That includes Republicans flipping the first legislative district that covers Cape May, Cumberland and parts of Atlantic counties in 2019; and the second district that covers the heart of Atlantic County in 2021.

Democrats still hold a 24-to-16 margin in the state Senate and a 46-to-34 margin in the state Assembly.

The "Big Six" include each state political party and their two legislative leadership committees.

Republican committees reported $624,898 in the bank, which is 11% above average and the highest since 2016, ELEC said.

“Naturally, the majority wants to retain control while the minority wants to win it back," Brindle said. "Both parties this year have an incentive to stash away as much cash as possible.”

State parties and legislative leadership committees are required to file quarterly reports on their financial activity. The reports are available on ELEC’s website at www.elec.state.nj.us.