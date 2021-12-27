Lots of accomplishments, some frustrations, Small says of 2021

ATLANTIC CITY — The city has accomplished or at least begun most of the projects laid out in a 2.5-hour State of the City speech back in February, said Mayor Marty Small Sr. at a Monday news conference attended by his department directors — at least one of whom came in to participate on a vacation day.
“I’m not just putting a bunch of words on a slide and forgetting about it,” Small said during his two-hour update on those plans. “Every year we are going to be held accountable to do what we said we would do.”
He also dropped hints of big developments he hopes to announce soon.
"We are working collaboratively with a major business stakeholder to build a new multipurpose recreation center, that's all I can say at this time," Small said.
Back in February, Small promised that the former Trump Plaza casino hotel would be demolished, city roads and bridges would be improved, the municipal budget would go down along with property taxes, and a major supermarket would move forward in the city. All of those things happened, he said.
Several groundbreakings just happened or are coming soon. The one for a new ShopRite, funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, was held last month and one for new public housing at Buzby Village happened this month, while one for a new water park at Showboat Hotel will happen early in the New Year, Small said.
One of the things that has moved slower than he would have liked is construction of an African American museum plus a community recording and video production studio called KY and the Curb at the corner of Kentucky and Arctic avenues.
The hope was to have it done by July, when Atlantic City hosts the NAACP’s national convention. It is a joint project of the city, the Atlantic City Housing Authority, the CRDA and Atlantic Cape Community College.
“We are still working extremely hard with the CRDA,” Small said. “We are going to get it on the CRDA agenda to get it done.”
In August, Small announced the Ernest Trans School of Trucking LLC will open at city-owned Bader Field to help city residents qualify for commercial driving licenses. There is no firm date for that to open yet, Small said, but he expects it to happen in late winter or early spring.
It is an interim use of the biggest open acreage yet to be developed in the city, until a major development can be negotiated, Small said. Bader Field is a former airport on the Black Horse Pike entrance to the resort that the city has been trying to sell or develop for decades.
Other projects, like a "road diet" to slim down Atlantic Avenue from four vehicle lanes to two, while establishing bike lanes and parking on each side and adding streetscaping and lighting, will begin in 2022.
"Phase one of the road diet will start as soon as next week, from Maine (Avenue) to Tennessee (Avenue)," Small said.
Business Administrator Anthony Swan said his department led the move to a paperless city operation, the move to leased city vehicles, and improving employee morale and training.
"Increasing salaries wasn't too successful in 2021," Swan said. "We will make a strong push in 2022 to make it happen."
A new short-term rental policy that requires property owners to pay fees to register with the city brought in $380,000 in its first year, said Dale Finch, director of licenses and inspection.
While a lawsuit settlement is preventing the city from enacting all the controls it wanted to on the rentals, often arranged through online outlets like Airbnb, the city now has some controls on them for the first time, Small stressed.
There is a special council meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider ordinance changes necessary because of the lawsuit settlement.
“It was impossible to accomplish all of them,” Small said of his long list of goals, “but I’m more than satisfied with the work we have done this year.”
The news conference was livestreamed on the city’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov, where it is still available, as well as on the city website, acnj.gov.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
