Lots of accomplishments, some frustrations, Small says of 2021

ATLANTIC CITY — The city has accomplished or at least begun most of the projects laid out in a 2.5-hour State of the City speech back in February, said Mayor Marty Small Sr. at a Monday news conference attended by his department directors — at least one of whom came in to participate on a vacation day.

“I’m not just putting a bunch of words on a slide and forgetting about it,” Small said during his two-hour update on those plans. “Every year we are going to be held accountable to do what we said we would do.”

He also dropped hints of big developments he hopes to announce soon.

"We are working collaboratively with a major business stakeholder to build a new multipurpose recreation center, that's all I can say at this time," Small said.

Back in February, Small promised that the former Trump Plaza casino hotel would be demolished, city roads and bridges would be improved, the municipal budget would go down along with property taxes, and a major supermarket would move forward in the city. All of those things happened, he said.