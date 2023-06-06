Dear Franny The Shopaholic: We are trying to find two small white end tables under $100 each. Can you help us? — MaryAnn and Robert Allens

Dear MaryAnn and Robert: Big Lots has a cute white nightstand with a drawer that would work on sale for $71.99. If you sign up on their website, you can get an additional 15% off. I emailed you the link.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find an electric ice maker. I am tired of making the trays because my fridge has no ice maker. They are all so expensive. Are there any sales on them? — Jarrod McHugh

Dear Jarrod: This week at Target get a Whirlpool ice maker regularly $139.99 on sale for $99.99. Use your Target charge and save an additional 5%.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My friend told me there is a Mason jar with a lid that pours to use for my healthy concoction that I make in large quantities. Counting on you to find one! Ha-ha. — Rosemarie T.

Dear Rosemarie: Get a Mason jar universal flip-top pour cap for $9.95 at The Vermont Country Store by calling 800-547-7849 or going to vermontcountrystore.com.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Goldfish family size: Two for $7.

Perdue boneless chicken breast: $3.99 per pound.

Center-cut pork chops: $2.99 per pound.

Two-pound bag of jumbo shrimp 16 to 20 count: $13.98.

Tastykake family packs: Three for $10.

Three-pound pack of Butterball ground turkey: $9.99.

Angel Soft 24-count mega rolls bath tissue: $13.99. Limit one.*

Cherries: $2.99 per pound. Limit 3 pounds.*

Signature Select 33.8-ounce seltzer: 29 cents. Limit two.*

Peaches, white peaches or nectarines: $1.49 per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

Oscar Mayer Basic Lunchables: $1.99. Limit 6 offers.*

Edy’s 48-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit 2 offers.*

Stouffer’s or Lean Cuisine dinners: $2.50. Limit 4 offers.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Jumbo pack of boneless skinless chicken thighs: $2.49 per pound.

Skirt steak: $5.99 per pound.

Fresh Express 8-ounce spinach: 99 cents.

Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.

One pound of strawberries: $1.99.

Hass 5-count bag of avocados: $3.99.

Pompeian 48-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $10.99.

Tuttorosso 28-ounce canned tomatoes: Eight for $9.

Nature’s Bounty vitamins: half price.

Häagen-Dazs: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99. Limit one.*

Maxwell House 24.5- to 30.5-ounce coffee: $6.99. Limit one.*

Entenmann’s 8-pack of doughnuts: $2.49. Limit four.*

Arm & Hammer 100-sheet box of fabric softener sheets: $2.49. Limit one.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Simply Tide laundry detergent is four bottles for $9 at Walgreens. Kellogg’s cereal or Pop Tarts are buy one, get one free.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is buy one, get one half price at CVS. All Nature’s Truth vitamins are buy one, get one free.

L’Oreal makeup is buy one, get one half off at Rite Aid. Arm & Hammer 33- to 36.5-ounce laundry detergent is buy one, get one free.

A 14-inch round by 3-foot high metal frame swimming pool, ladder, skimmer plus filter pump and D-filter cartridge is on sale at Big Lots for $215.99. If you sign up for emails, you can get an additional 15% off.

A Gourmia digital stainless steel toaster oven air fryer regularly $109.99 is on sale at Target for $59.99.