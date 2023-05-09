Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy gluten-free cinnamon swirl bread other than at Whole Foods, where it is $11? ShopRite and Acme stopped carrying it. — Janis Reed, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Janis: Both Target and Walmart sell Dave’s Killer Bread Raisin’ the Roof organic gluten-free 18 ounce loaves. At Target, it is $6.99; Walmart sells it for $6.70.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband just got promoted in work and now needs some suits, or blazers and slacks. Where can I get the best deal? —Struggling Wife
Dear Struggling Wife: Boscov’s has a sale this week on men’s suits for $169.98. Also try Burlington (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory) and Macy’s sale rack.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hoping you can find a tent-type storage shed. Of course, I’d love a storage shed, but they are way too expensive. My friend said to write to you because she remembers seeing the tent type in some magazine. — Beverly McHuch
Dear Beverly: Go to Whateverworks.com or call 800-499-6757 to purchase an instant storage shed tent for $129.99. It is 80 inches wide by 32 inches deep and 67 inches high.
Reader tips
Cindy and Ray wrote in to let Denise from Bridgeton, who is looking for a clockmaker to work on her grandfather’s clock at home, know they highly recommend Hugh’s Clock Shop in Turnersville. The number for the shop is is 856-228-1539, and its website is hughsclocks.com. They make house calls and are very reliable!
Beth from Northfield wrote in to let Ruth Baker, of Absecon, know Atlantic Shoe Repair on Route 9 in Northfield opened recently next to Rose’s Garden Grill. They did a great job on Beth’s boots, and she said she would definitely use them again.
Steals of the Week
Acme
Boneless strip steak: $8.99 per pound.
Chobani original, less sugar or Greek yogurt: Ten for $10. Plus, get a free dozen Lucerne large eggs.
Tastykake family packs: Three for $10.
Avocados: $4.99 for a 7-pack bag.
Banana Boat or Hawaiian Tropic sun care: 15% off.
Signature Farms value pack of 80% lean ground beef: $2.99 per pound. Limit two offers.*
Fresh pineapple: $1.49. Limit one.*
Open Nature traditional, cauliflower or broccoli crust pizza: $1.99. Limit one offer.*
Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99. Limit one.*
Sweet 4-pack corn on the cob: $2.99. Limit two.*
Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon: $5.99. Limit four.*
Nabisco family-size Oreo cookies: Two for $6. Limit three offers.*
Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99. Limit one.*
*with your Acme digital coupon.
ShopRite
Boneless sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.
Hebrew National beef franks: $2.99.
Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.
Corn on the cob: 39 cents per ear.
Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.
Fresh Express salads: $3.
Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.
Entenmann’s donuts: $3.49.
Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99.
Chobani 4-pack yogurt: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*
Knorr pasta or rice sides: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*
Häagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*
Huggies diaper jumbo pack: $7.99. Limit one.*
Cheez-It snacks or crackers: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*
*with your ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
Bonnie’s 11.8-ounce vegetables are four for $10 at Lowe’s. Roses in a 1.5-gallon pot are two for $30.
Russell Stover or Whitman’s sampler chocolates are buy one, get one free at CVS. Yankee medium 12-ounce jar candles are also buy one, get one free.
Get 1 pound of cashew halves and pieces for $4.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Utz 15-ounce chocolate covered pretzels are on sale for $2.99.
Arm & Hammer laundry detergent is $1.99 at Walgreens. Russell Stover or Whitman’s chocolates are half price.
Patio-ready annuals in an upscale container are on sale at Home Depot for $9.88. A 50-gallon resin deck box regularly $149 is on sale for $99.
All Ferrero, Godiva, Lindt or Russell Stover chocolate boxes are 40% off at Rite Aid. Summer pools and toys are half price.
A 15-stem bouquet of Spritz tulips is $12.99 at Target. Opalhouse candles are 15% off. All tennis rackets are 10% off.
Get a 3-pack of Copper Cuisine skillets or a 12.5-inch everything pan with lid for $21.99 at Boscov’s. An iHome 2-in-1 stick vacuum regularly $199.99 is on sale for $89.99.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
