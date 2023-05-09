Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can I buy gluten-free cinnamon swirl bread other than at Whole Foods, where it is $11? ShopRite and Acme stopped carrying it. — Janis Reed, Egg Harbor Township

Dear Janis: Both Target and Walmart sell Dave’s Killer Bread Raisin’ the Roof organic gluten-free 18 ounce loaves. At Target, it is $6.99; Walmart sells it for $6.70.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My husband just got promoted in work and now needs some suits, or blazers and slacks. Where can I get the best deal? —Struggling Wife

Dear Struggling Wife: Boscov’s has a sale this week on men’s suits for $169.98. Also try Burlington (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory) and Macy’s sale rack.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hoping you can find a tent-type storage shed. Of course, I’d love a storage shed, but they are way too expensive. My friend said to write to you because she remembers seeing the tent type in some magazine. — Beverly McHuch

Dear Beverly: Go to Whateverworks.com or call 800-499-6757 to purchase an instant storage shed tent for $129.99. It is 80 inches wide by 32 inches deep and 67 inches high.

Reader tips

Cindy and Ray wrote in to let Denise from Bridgeton, who is looking for a clockmaker to work on her grandfather’s clock at home, know they highly recommend Hugh’s Clock Shop in Turnersville. The number for the shop is is 856-228-1539, and its website is hughsclocks.com. They make house calls and are very reliable!

Beth from Northfield wrote in to let Ruth Baker, of Absecon, know Atlantic Shoe Repair on Route 9 in Northfield opened recently next to Rose’s Garden Grill. They did a great job on Beth’s boots, and she said she would definitely use them again.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Boneless strip steak: $8.99 per pound.

Chobani original, less sugar or Greek yogurt: Ten for $10. Plus, get a free dozen Lucerne large eggs.

Tastykake family packs: Three for $10.

Avocados: $4.99 for a 7-pack bag.

Banana Boat or Hawaiian Tropic sun care: 15% off.

Signature Farms value pack of 80% lean ground beef: $2.99 per pound. Limit two offers.*

Fresh pineapple: $1.49. Limit one.*

Open Nature traditional, cauliflower or broccoli crust pizza: $1.99. Limit one offer.*

Lucerne 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99. Limit one.*

Sweet 4-pack corn on the cob: $2.99. Limit two.*

Oscar Mayer 1-pound bacon: $5.99. Limit four.*

Nabisco family-size Oreo cookies: Two for $6. Limit three offers.*

Rao’s pasta sauce: $5.99. Limit one.*

*with your Acme digital coupon.

ShopRite

Boneless sirloin steak: $6.99 per pound.

Hebrew National beef franks: $2.99.

Boneless center-cut pork chops: $2.49 per pound.

Corn on the cob: 39 cents per ear.

Tomatoes on the vine: 99 cents per pound.

Fresh Express salads: $3.

Pompeian 68-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $9.99.

Entenmann’s donuts: $3.49.

Chock Full o’ Nuts 10.2- to 11.3-ounce coffee: $2.99.

Chobani 4-pack yogurt: Two for $7. Limit one offer.*

Knorr pasta or rice sides: Four for $4. Limit one offer.*

Häagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

Huggies diaper jumbo pack: $7.99. Limit one.*

Cheez-It snacks or crackers: Two for $6. Limit one offer.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

Tips

Bonnie’s 11.8-ounce vegetables are four for $10 at Lowe’s. Roses in a 1.5-gallon pot are two for $30.

Russell Stover or Whitman’s sampler chocolates are buy one, get one free at CVS. Yankee medium 12-ounce jar candles are also buy one, get one free.

Get 1 pound of cashew halves and pieces for $4.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Utz 15-ounce chocolate covered pretzels are on sale for $2.99.

Arm & Hammer laundry detergent is $1.99 at Walgreens. Russell Stover or Whitman’s chocolates are half price.

Patio-ready annuals in an upscale container are on sale at Home Depot for $9.88. A 50-gallon resin deck box regularly $149 is on sale for $99.

All Ferrero, Godiva, Lindt or Russell Stover chocolate boxes are 40% off at Rite Aid. Summer pools and toys are half price.

A 15-stem bouquet of Spritz tulips is $12.99 at Target. Opalhouse candles are 15% off. All tennis rackets are 10% off.

Get a 3-pack of Copper Cuisine skillets or a 12.5-inch everything pan with lid for $21.99 at Boscov’s. An iHome 2-in-1 stick vacuum regularly $199.99 is on sale for $89.99.