Looking for fall color? If the leaves leave you flat, look out for monarchs

CAPE MAY — Fall foliage may seem a little muted this year, but there is still plenty of color in Cape May County with the dramatic migration of monarch butterflies.

Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed the Jersey shore, bringing days of strong wind, rain and flooding, the bright orange, white and black insects were passing through the area in large numbers as part of an amazing annual migration to Mexico.

New Jersey Audubon has monitored the migration for 30 years, tracking the ups and downs of the migration. Before the storm, one butterfly census reported more than 400 sightings, while the next day there were zero as the storm passed.

Numbers appear to be coming back.

“They’re still moving through,” said Emily Wilmoth, the program director at the Nature Center of Cape May. Those considering a visit to the area in search of monarchs may still get some dramatic sightings, she said.

“We’ve had several roosting sites, where the butterflies will gather in the trees in the dunes and rest there overnight,” she said. That behavior can result in dramatic images of dozens of butterflies in a single evergreen.

The Monarch Monitoring Project is run through the Cape May Bird Observatory. Both the observatory and the nature center are part of New Jersey Audubon.

Just because a large number of monarchs pass through Cape May does not mean the species is booming, Wilmoth cautioned, while at the same time, a low population in Cape May does not necessarily mean a crash for the butterfly species.

Multiple factors impact the migration, she said, including the direction and intensity of the wind and the changes in temperature. Scientists won’t know for certain how the species is doing until the butterflies reach their destination in the mountains of Mexico. Some individual insects will travel more than 2,500 miles, reaching the wintering grounds this month.

Multiple generations of butterflies will have gone through their life cycle over the summer before this generation reached maturity and began the trip south.

In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature classified monarch butterflies as “endangered.” The organization cited steep declines in the butterfly’s population. The monarchs in the Western United States have seen a steeper decline, but the eastern population, like the ones winging through Cape May County now, have also seen a drop in numbers over the past decade.

They are not listed as threatened or endangered in the United States, but maybe they should be. In 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that the best available information warranted listing the species as endangered, but other actions were a higher priority.

Other butterfly species are making their way south, according to administrators of the Facebook page Cape May Monarchs, which is operated by the monitoring project. Mourning cloaks, red admirals and others can be seen throughout the area.

Members of the project suggest planting native species in gardens to better feed the migrating butterflies. As caterpillars, monarchs only eat milkweed.

The Cape May Bird Observatory offers classes in wildlife gardening and other activities. Monarch tagging demonstrations take place regularly, and staff work almost daily at Triangle Park on Lighthouse Avenue in Cape May Point. See njaudubon.org for details and a full schedule.